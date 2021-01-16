Gardai ask public to stay within the 5K limit

Gardai in Wicklow are once again asking members of the public to stay within their 5k limit .

Garda checkpoints throughout the county on Saturday morning encountered a high number of people travelling outside their 5km intending to walk in the hills or cycle.

Before noon (Saturday 16th) 10 Fixed Charged Penalty Notices had been issued to motorists.

Last week-end Gardai removed cars which were illegally packed in the Uplands along with issuing fines.

Since Monday (11th January 2021) members of An Garda Síochána can prosecute breaches of Travel Restrictions under Covid-19 Regulations by means of a €100 Fixed Payment Notice. We are very conscious of the benefits of exercise for peoples mental and physical well-being but that exercise must be taken within 5km of home. If public amenities are crowded, public health advice is to avoid crowded areas.