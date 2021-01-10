Gardai warn cars will be towed from the Wicklow Uplands

Once again Gardai are warning motorists to keep away from the Wicklow Uplands.

Yesterday (Saturday) saw huge volumes of traffic, a number of cars were towed from the Uplands which were illegally parked or causing an obstruction.

Today Gardai said they have deployed two tow trucks while they monitor the hills, farmers in the hills have also found entrances blocked by inconsiderate parking.

The condition of the roads in the county are being described as treacherous today following low temperatures overnight.

“Please Stay Away”

The Wicklow Gap on Saturday

(Pics. Wicklow Gardai)