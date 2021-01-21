Have your say on Wicklow’s movie strategy

Public input to a survey which will help shape the County Wicklow Screen Sector Development Strategy over the next five years is being sought by Wicklow County Council.

Two companies – Saffery Champness Ireland and Nordicity – have been commissioned by the Council to develop its Screen Sector Development Strategy for 2021-2026.

This Strategy will assist the County in a number of key areas including developing policies and strengthening the County’s positioning in the global screen sector.

It will focus on:

The new Content Creation Enterprise Hub for Wicklow

Attracting foreign direct investment

Supporting the indigenous content creation sector

Developing screen tourism and

Development and training of local creatives and crew

Interested people and groups are invited to participate in a short survey that will be used to assist in the development of the Strategy.

Responses provided will be analysed by Saffery Champness and Nordicity and shared with the Enterprise and Corporate Services Section of Wicklow County Council. All answers will be redacted and anonymised.

The survey should be completed before the 7th of February 2021, at which point it will close. It is expected that results of the survey will be published before the summer.

People interested in taking part in the survey can follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCSJPBW