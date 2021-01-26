Heritage must be protected – Cronin

Fine Gael Cllr for the Baltinglass MD , Avril Cronin, has expressed her support for the protection of the unique beauty and the historical landscape in the Kilranelagh area of West Wicklow.

On foot of a recent planning application for a wind farm on Kilranelagh hill, Cllr Cronin said, “We must highlight the importance of the Neolithic Landscape here in West Wicklow and stress the need to protect an area which contains one of the greatest concentrations of prehistoric hill forts in Europe”.

“The proposed turbines on Kilranelagh Hill, which is at the centre of the Baltinglass Hillfort Complex, would not only interfere with the unique beauty of Wicklow but it would cause great damage to the local heritage,” added Cronin.

The timing of this application has also caused great concern to the local community.

Cronin outlined, “The application has been lodged to Wicklow County Council during level 5 restrictions, showing little regard to the public or the local community of West Wicklow. They have offered no public consultation and I believe this shows great disrespect to those living in the vicinity of the proposed development”.

Cllr Cronin continued, “We are currently in the process of drafting the new county development plan and I have highlighted the importance of this area and the need to protect the historic landscape”

Cllr Cronin stated, “It is an area of natural beauty and great historic importance and I believe it’s vital that we protect this area. The Baltinglass Hillforts offer huge potential from an educational perspective as well as a tourism perspective and I will continue to work alongside the local community to ensure we protect our surroundings and enhance the historic importance of the Baltinglass Cluster”.