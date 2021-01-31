Housing ‘voids’ returned to Wicklow Housing stock

Chair of the Oireachtas Housing committee Green Party Deputy Steven Matthews has welcomed the return of 107 ‘voids’ in Wicklow to the public housing stock.

Voids are homes that have been left vacant, in some cases for an extended period of time, with many in a state of disrepair. These homes are refurbished and used to house families across Wicklow.

The cost of bringing these houses back to standard was €1,179,514.51

Deputy Matthews stated, “The cost of 1.18m is just over €11,000 per unit which represents excellent value and addresses some of the waste in the system. This is one of the clear commitments of the Government as part of our overall commitment to tackling the housing crisis.

“Efforts are ongoing in Wicklow County Council to bring as many voids as possible back into the housing stock and the Government funding is there to support this.

The Government’s Voids Stimulus Programme exceeded targets in 2020 with over 2500 homes refurbished and brought back into use across the country. A number of these were reserved for tenancies for homeless households. As well as the benefit to those requiring housing, there was also an added economic benefit as employment was generated for workers in the building trade.”