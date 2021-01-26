Level 5 restrictions to continue until March 5th

It has been announced this afternoon that Level 5 restrictions are to remain in place until Friday the 5th of March.

Speaking at a press conference Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the current Level 5 Restrictions are having a very positive effect on the profile of the disease in the country, with incident rates and cases coming down and crucially close contacts also coming down.

He said the message to people for the next six weeks is very simple, stay at home, do not travel, do not make any journeys outside your 5km unless you absolutely have to, hold firm and stick to the basics.