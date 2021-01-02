Earlier today MET Eireann issued a Low Temperature/Ice warning for the entire country.

Temperatures will fall to minus 3 or 4 degrees tonight, colder locally away from coasts.

This will lead to a widespread hard ground frost and icy surfaces, with potentially dangerous conditions.

The 16 hour Warning is valid from 6pm this evening until 10am on Sunday morning

Gardai and the AA are advising motorists if you’re driving in such conditions, slow down and remember it can take up to ten times longer to stop your vehicle, so allow plenty of extra space from other road users.