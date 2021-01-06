Low Temperatures/Ice and Snow Warning for entire country

MET Eireann have issued two winter warnings for the entire country.

A low Temperature and Ice warning will be effective from 8pm this evening until 10am on Thursday morning, while a Snow/Ice warning will be valid from 11pm tonight until 11am on Thursday.

Motorists in County Wicklow are reminded that the Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap remain impassable.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Frost and icy stretches will set in early after dark under clear skies. Some patches of freezing fog too, in light winds. The winds will back southwesterly and moderate, as outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow edge down from the northwest later in the night leading to hazardous travelling conditions. Lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees.

TOMORROW – THURSDAY 7TH JANUARY

Snow accumulations in some areas in the morning as the rain and sleet clears southeastwards. Brighter conditions with sunny spells will develop during the afternoon. It will be another cold day with highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees, in moderate northwesterly breezes.