Matthews welcomes funding for four Wicklow animal welfare groups

Green Party TD for Wicklow, Steven Matthews has welcomed the news that four Wicklow animal welfare groups will receive funding provided by the Department of Agriculture totalling €180,500.



Discussing the announcement, Deputy Matthews said:



“Animal welfare funding is something the Green Party pushed extremely hard for during the Programme for Government negotiations and it is hugely welcome news that animal welfare groups across the country will receive funding, but I am particularly delighted for the four Wicklow organisations announced.



“I have seen first-hand the work that these groups do on the ground and in what has been an extraordinarily challenging year in terms of day to day operations and fundraising, I hope that this funding can offer some relief and allow those involved plan for a better 2021.



The groups in Wicklow that were awarded this funding were as follows:

Name of Organisation Level of Funding Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O Connor Place, Arklow €2,500.00 Ash Animal Rescue, Cornan, Kiltegan €36,000.00 Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arklow €82,000.00 Wicklow SPCA, Sharpeshill Animal Sanctuary, Rathdrum, €60,000.00

“We are particularly fortunate in Wicklow to have a strong, active voluntary sector dedicated to animal welfare. The staff and volunteers from the organisations in receipt of funding show incredible commitment to protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals.”



“I further welcomed the Minister’s comments committing to following through on the Programme for Government by carrying out a full review of the funding model and its underlying policy objectives with a view to doubling the funding available within two years”.



“Although the funding announced by the Government won’t completely negate the impact that the pandemic has had on these organisations, it’s very welcome to see this funding go to Wicklow, concluded Deputy Matthews.