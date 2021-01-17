Over 100 Fixed Charged Notices issued on Saturday

Gardai in Wicklow issued over 100 fixed charge notices on Saturday and cautioned over 200 drivers who were outside their 5km limit.

Despite calls from the Gardai drivers are still traveling outside their 5km limit to walk or cycle in the Wicklow beauty spots and Uplands.

Parking has also been an issue, people (Within their 5km) are being asked not to park illegally at public amenities as it could hinder access by emergency services.

Gardai say they will again be on duty today and have appealed to the public to stay within their 5km.