Pillow Queens make US TV debut

Pillow Queens Cathy McGuinness, Pamela Connolly, Rachel Lyons and Sarah Corcoran

Rock Band the Pillow Queens of which band member Cathy McGuinness hails from Arklow made their US television debut last night.

Band members Pam and Sarah spoke with James Corden on his Late Late Show about their debut album “In Waiting” which was released last September.

Corden said of the groups new album “It was named as one of the best Irish albums of 2020, but I’m going to say it’s one of the best albums of 2020”.

Yvonne Kenny of the Arklow Music and Arts Scene said “It is amazing to have someone from Arklow in this incredible band and flying the music flag for Arklow, and only a few weeks ago we had Roisin Murphy on the Jools Holland New Year’s Hootananny, the talent we have in Arklow knows no bounds.”

For more information on the Pillow Queens visit their website pillowqueens.com

