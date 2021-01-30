Snow/Ice Warning follows rain

Following a 12-hour Rain Warning on Saturday, Wicklow has now been included in another 12-hour Weather warning from MET Eireann.

The Snow/Ice Warning is valid from 6am until 6pm on Sunday.

On Saturday flooding was experienced throughout Wicklow and Wexford.

Fire services were called to numerous locations around the county, where homes and roads were flooded.

Sea Road in Arklow which was flooded on Saturday

Forecast

TONIGHT

A mostly dry night with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with some frost forming further inland. Easterly winds will continue moderate to fresh and gusty.

TOMORROW – SUNDAY 31ST JANUARY

A very cold and wet day tomorrow with rain and falls of sleet and snow too. The sleet and snow mainly over high ground and northern parts of the province. Highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds.