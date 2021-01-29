Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Wicklow

County Wicklow along with Wexford have been issued with a 12-hour Rainfall warning by MET Eireann.

The warning which was issued this afternoon is valid from 3am Saturday morning until 3pm Saturday.

Heavy rain, turning wintry at times. Rainfall accumulations of up to 30 to 40mm, with a risk of localised flooding.

Forecast

TONIGHT

In the late evening, rain will develop in the south and will spread northwards over the region early tonight. It will be heavy in many areas with spot flooding in places. It will fall as sleet or snow on high ground overnight, especially in Wicklow. It will be quite windy also with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees.

TOMORROW – SATURDAY 30TH JANUARY

Rain and sleet will continue on Saturday morning, the sleet mainly on high ground. It will gradually clear southwards through the afternoon and early evening. It will be a cold day with highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees with fresh, gusty easterly winds.