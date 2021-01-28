Upgrade of Dunlavin Water Supply needs to be prioritised – Cronin

Fine Gael Cllr for the Baltinglass MD, Avril Cronin has called on Irish water to consider the upgrade of the water supply in Dunlavin as a matter of urgency.

Speaking on the issue, Cllr Cronin stated,” I am calling on Irish Water to prioritise the upgrade of Dunlavin’s water supply as a matter of urgency. The current capacity of water supply in Dunlavin from the existing wells is unsustainable and does not meet the current demand, especially during drought conditions. This was particularly evident in the summer of 2018”.

Cllr Cronin outlined. “I have continuously raised this issue with Irish water since my election to Wicklow County Council. The issue is causing great concern to the local community and has the potential to hinder further developments in the near future”

In a response to a recent query from Cllr Cronin, Irish Water acknowledged the urgent need to improve water supply to Dunlavin. In the response Irish water highlighted that they have carried out extensive ground investigation works and drilled a number of trial boreholes in order to secure additional raw water from the village. Irish water has stated that unfortunately each of the boreholes have produced very limited additional water and are now in the process of looking at alternative solutions. (eg: supplying additional water to the village from adjacent Water Supply Zones)

In response to this Cllr Cronin outlined, “This has now become a matter of urgency and I am calling on Irish water to prioritise the water supply in Dunlavin to ensure supply can meet demand. We cannot continue to halt progression here in Dunlavin due to poor water infrastructure”