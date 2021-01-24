Weather Warning extended

MET Eireann have extended the the Snow/Ice Weather warning until 7pm on Sunday evening.

While a low Temperature/Ice Warning is valid until 10am on Monday morning.

UPDATE: Scattered falls of sleet, snow and hail continuing for the rest of today. Icy and hazardous conditions.

Temperatures are expected to remain low meaning road conditions will be difficult.

The AA are urging motorists to allow yourself more time to fully de-ice your car before making an essential journey and stick to main routes where possible as these are more likely to have been gritted. It can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads, so slow down, avoid harsh manoeuvres and keep well back from whoever’s in front.

While Gardai advise avoiding the Sally Gap, Wicklow Gap, and all upland areas where possible due to icy conditions.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp or severe frost and icy stretches, as temperatures fall to between -2 and -5 degrees. It will be largely dry and clear, although some freezing fog will develop in the light to moderate west to southwest winds.

TOMORROW – MONDAY 25TH JANUARY

Frost, fog and icy stretches will clear on Monday morning. It will be largely dry with sunny spells and just some isolated showers. Staying quite cold with afternoon temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds.