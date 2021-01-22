Weather Warning for Saturday and Sunday

Met Éireann has issued a snow and ice warning for the entire country for tomorrow night and Sunday morning.

Snow fell in many parts of West Wicklow and the Wicklow Uplands this morning, leading to difficult driving conditions.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Gardai and the AA are advising motorists to avoid the Wicklow Uplands and particularly the Wicklow Gap and Sally Gap which are already covered with snow and ice.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Very cold this evening and tonight with a sharp frost and icy patches forming early in the night. It will be dry in most areas with clear spells, however isolated wintry showers may drift into north Leinster. Lowest temperatures of -3 to -1 degrees. Some mist and fog patches will form in light westerly winds.

TOMORROW – SATURDAY 23RD JANUARY

A cold start tomorrow morning with frost and ice slow to clear. There will be isolated wintry showers in the morning in north Leinster, but most areas will have a dry and bright day. Highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees, with a moderate westerly breeze.

Don’t forget to bring pets indoors.