Wicklow County Council pass motion on Parental Alienation

Wicklow County Council have become the 29th council to pass a motion recognising and addressing the issue of Parental Alienation.

Arklow Councillor Tommy Annesley who put forward the motion has been praised by parents throughout County Wicklow and beyond.

Speaking at the meeting he said:

“What this motion is saying parental alienation happens in all walks of life. It happens in male and female, the separated people use the children as weapons against their spouse or their partner and since this motion has been put down a year ago, people have contacted me about this and I didn’t realise it was as serious in my constituency as it actually is. I have had four cases in the last six months about this, what is happening.” it’s been passed by every single council in the state (except two Councils: Galway City and Offaly County Councils), “the last people that should be upset in a separation is the children.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy.

Cllr Peter Leonard said

“ I want to commend Tommy on putting this forward. I think that nobody wins when kids are alienating. Kids need both their parents, mother and father and people need to sometimes put their differences aside and see the bigger picture and move forward. “

“Unfortunately I am well aware of it on a personal level and how it is affecting children, psychological manipulation of children. We certainly need to look at civil and criminal legislation because the impact on children is horrendous.””

how children are being manipulated by one side or the other and certainly people get away lightly “

“it really is heart-breaking to see the way the kid has been manipulated to make accusations against the mother or father.”

“it needs to be looked at by our legislators and we need to get something done to stop it, because in some cases there are people who are suicidal because of it.” huge mental issues because the child has been manipulated and it needs to be looked as it has been in other countries. “.

A parent who could not be named said ” This cruel form of abuse when children are being psychologically manipulated to turn against one of the parents is not a gendered issue and it is the children who suffer the most. Parental Alienation affects children’s lives leaving scars often for life. If the problem remains unrecognised by the government, the children and their alienated parents will never receive help and support they need.”