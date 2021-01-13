Wicklow students lead the way as accounting technicians graduate

Wicklow students were to the fore as Accounting Technicians Ireland conferred membership to graduates in its first virtual conferring ceremony.

School-leavers, those changing career or looking to get back to work can avail of Accounting Technicians Ireland’s recognised and respected qualifications, which open the door to a rewarding career in accounting.

Among those conferred was Ewelina Matuszkiewicz, Greystones, who received the Diploma for Accounting Technicians, while Sean Purcell, Greystones, received the Level 6 QQI Advanced Certificate in Accounting.

Qualifications combine professional exams and assessments with practical work experience.

ATI delivers its programmes via a network of partner colleges all over the island of Ireland, and online, and its syllabus is tailored to suit students in both jurisdictions.

Students can study full-time, part-time, online and as apprentices.

Graduates were conferred across three programmes, the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship and the Diploma for Accounting Technicians.

Also, 40 Fellowships were awarded to experienced Accounting Technicians Ireland members in recognition of their contribution and expertise.

Contributors to the virtual event included Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD; Chief Executive of the UK Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment, Justin Edwards; Managing Director of Microsoft Ireland, Cathriona Hallahan and Director of Outsourcing and Accounting Services at Mazars Ireland, Jennifer Kelly.