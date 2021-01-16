Your 5k from home for your phone

fbpx

Since last Monday (11th January 2021) members of An Garda Síochána can prosecute breaches of Travel Restrictions under Covid-19 Regulations by means of a €100 Fixed Payment Notice.

Once again members of the public are being asked not to travel outside 5 kilometres from their home.

And once again the KM from home website will come in handy.

This map will show you what a 5km radius from your location looks like.

You can drag the pin to get your exact location for a precise measurement from your door.

If the map doesn’t show; enable location services on your phone and for your browser, allow the site permission to access your location.

Visit 5kmfromhome

