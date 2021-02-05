5k Virtual run for International Women’s Day

This year for International Women’s Day, Arklow Town Team are running a 5k/10k Virtual Challenge.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, along with a call for gender equality.



Challenge yourself with a 5k or 10k run, jog or walk. The virtual charity challenge can be completed in your own time from any location you choose, from Monday 8th March to Sunday 14th March.

The campaign theme for 2021 is ‘Choose to Challenge’. A challenged world is an alert world, and from the challenge comes change. So, let’s all #Choose to Challenge.

Purple is the official colour for IWD. You can also show your support by wearing purple on the day.

Post your photo on the Arklow Town Team page to be in with a chance to win a prize!

Full details:

Entry Fee: 12 Euro

Walk, Jog or Run 5 or 10 km. You can choose the distance.

This year Arklow Town Team will divide the proceeds between the following:

Bray Women’s Refuge, whose aim is to support and assist women and children in domestic violence

An Arklow Town Team tourism project.

All participants receive a beautiful custom medal which will be posted out in March.

Register here: https://www.popupraces.ie/race/arklow-town-team-international-womens-day-5k-10k-virtual-challenge/