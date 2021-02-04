A first of it’s kind project for Secondary Schools in Wicklow & Kildare

The KWETB have launched a fully funded Secondary Schools Online Programme teaching Environmental Sustainability to young generations. This project, is the first of it’s kind in Ireland, fully funded by Kildare Wicklow Educational Training Board.

This pilot project allows us to implement the “Build your future Fifty Shades Greener” programme into Secondary Schools from Kildare and Wicklow counties in Ireland completely funded with no cost to the School.

This programme is taught through video based tutorials, practical lessons and action based learning, in a fun and interactive way. It teaches the student how they can achieve a lower carbon footprint lifestyle as well as reducing their household’s energy, waste & water costs.

This vital knowledge can then be applied to their schools and even future workplaces.

To Register visit www.fiftyshadesgreener.ie