fbpx

A first of it’s kind project for Secondary Schools in Wicklow & Kildare

The KWETB have launched a fully funded Secondary Schools Online Programme teaching Environmental Sustainability to young generations. This project, is the first of it’s kind in Ireland, fully funded by Kildare Wicklow Educational Training Board.

This pilot project allows us to implement the “Build your future Fifty Shades Greener” programme into Secondary Schools from Kildare and Wicklow counties in Ireland completely funded with no cost to the School.

This programme is taught through video based tutorials, practical lessons and action based learning, in a fun and interactive way. It teaches the student how they can achieve a lower carbon footprint lifestyle as well as reducing their household’s energy, waste & water costs.

This vital knowledge can then be applied to their schools and even future workplaces.

To Register visit www.fiftyshadesgreener.ie

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Wicklow RNLI aid fishermen

Santa is on his way to the good children of Wicklow

SSE Renewables seeks public feedback on Arklow bank wind park Phase 2

Gardai renew appeal for teenager missing from Castledermot

Finnbees launches Rewards through VillagePod

Whale Theatre announces September Re-opening

Please contact us for use of this image