Another feather for Cappy

There are a couple of old sayings like “You can’t keep a good man down” and “God loves a trier“, well if this is the case Baltinglass man Mark Caplice is standing straight up and is loved by the almighty.

Last month his co-written song “Dirty secret” was named Russian song of the year and also picked up a Golden Gramophone.

Well today he celebrating again, this time with singer Megan O’Neill from Ballymore Eustace. Megan’s song, which was recorded in Baltinglass features on USA number 1 Netflix series Firefly Lane.

The song a haunting cover of Jim Croce’s “Time in a bottle” features in the opening scenes of the first episode, Mark produced the song and also played piano.

Speaking to WicklowNews Mark said: “As a person and professional I always try to stay as bright and positive as I can be. The past couple of years have been so difficult for so many but I tried to keep the head down and stayed focused.

I’m so glad the sun is starting to shine on some of the work I’ve created in the dark. I am thrilled for my family and those who know me. It’s a beautiful thing being able to share good news with people so I will continue to work as hard as I can to make that possible.”

The song will also feature on Megan’s forthcoming album ‘Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty’ is now available for pre-order: https://meganoneill.bandcamp.com/albu…

As it happens the number one series in Ireland at the moment on Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga also has Wicklow connections, a lot of the scenes were filed in North Wicklow.