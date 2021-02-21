Arklow cemetery to have online archive

On Thursday last, Arklow Municipal District Councillors Kennedy, Bourke, O’Brien, Fitzgerald, Murphy, and Annesley were in attendance to announce the launch of St. Gabriel’s Cemetery Online Archive. Cllr. Leonard was unable to attend.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Pat Kennedy, said:

“I’m delighted to announce that funding has been secured to proceed with the developing of an online archive of St. Gabriel’s Cemetery. I’m thrilled that this is now going to be done as I’ve been working closely with Cllr. Paul O’Brien from the Wicklow Municipal District after the successful completion of a similar project in Rathnew cemetery“.

Cllr. O’Brien added:

“This is something I had been working on for over a year in conjunction with the County Council for the cemetery in Rathnew. The response has just been overwhelming, so when Cllr. Kennedy approached me to assist him with doing the same for Arklow, I was only too delighted to do so”.

Cathaoirleach of the Arklow Municipal District, Cllr. Sylvester Bourke, said:

“This is all thanks to an anonymous donor who came forward with a substantial amount of money after they saw how successful the survey was in Rathnew.”

All the graves will now have to be photographed & all the details logged onto irishgraveyards.ie. When that is complete all the information will go live in order to allow people make any alterations.

Then in the coming months the company will supply the council with signs and maps to be erected in the cemetery.

It is believed that the survey will commence as soon as the current restrictions are eased. Members of the public can visit the Irish Graveyards website, type in the name of the person they are looking for and all the details of that person will be found including dates, plot, section, and a photograph of the grave. The details will be inputted as accurately as possible although there will be a mechanism to report inaccuracies.

Cllr Kennedy concluded by saying:

“I’d like to thank the anonymous donor for their very generous donation. I also want to thank Wicklow County Council for providing the balance of the funding required to make this possible and Cllr. O’Brien for his assistance.”