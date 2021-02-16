Arklow ideal choice for Tricon

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Pat Kennedy, has welcomed Tricon Automation Ireland’s choice to move to the Kilbride Industrial Estate in Arklow saying ‘It is fantastic to see a company like Tricon choose Arklow as their base of operations. They are a multinational company and are right at the tip of pioneering innovation in their field. The fact that a company like Tricon would choose to come to Arklow shows that we have all of the necessary requirements to become a centre of excellence for business.

Cllr. Kennedy went on to say ‘I look forward to working with Kevin and Tricon to help them expand and grow. Their success is all our success and can only lead to more opportunities for all in Arklow and South Wicklow. We will continue to build on this announcement by Tricon and work with any company to facilitate their move to Arklow and South Wicklow.

Cllr. Pat Fitzgerald stated he was delighted to have been given the opportunity recently to visit the factory. He went on to say that ‘into the future there will be opportunities for some in our locality to seek work with the company.’

Cllr. Fitzgerald stated that ‘we need to attract more companies to Arklow and I am confident there will be further announcements in the coming year. I want to thank Mr. Kevin Hernandez of Tricon’ he said ‘for giving me the opportunity to visit the factory and I wish the company every success into the future.’

Kevin Hernandez, CEO of Tricon Automation Ireland Ltd. Spoke to WicklowNews about the move.

‘We are delighted and excited to announce our move to the Kilbride Industrial Estate in Arklow, Co. Wicklow. We had been searching for some time for a suitable site or building for the company to expand into. Our old location had served us well but it was just not capable of housing us given our current growth and our future ambitions. Arklow was an ideal choice as it is a super location right on one of the country’s main transport arteries.

The increased space really gives us the ability to grow into and take on larger projects. This was a real problem before as we were limited to the number of people we could employ, a problem that obviously got worse with the introduction of Covid. We already had the ambition but now we have the means to carry out those ambitions with dedicated R&D, augmented and virtual reality pod and clean room 3D printing areas just the first of the exciting new developments with more planned.

We have received a very warm welcome to Arklow with lots of well wishers and also help from some from some of the locals who were familiar with the site, which was hugely beneficial as taking on the refurbishment and repurposing of a building that has laid unused for that length of time is a daunting challenge. The building itself seems to hold a lot of nostalgia with the people of Arklow and we are happy to see it come to life again and proud to make something again of what was a great asset to the town.

Founded in 2003 Tricon Automation is an industrial automation solutions provider. Trusted by our clients to deliver innovative solutions with design excellence, quality & support, We hold a range of diverse skill sets in house from our growing team of makers. We are partnered with some of the leading names in automation and robotics such as KUKA robotics, Cleanfix autonomous industrial cleaning robots and Nipper an autonomous pallet transfer robot.‘