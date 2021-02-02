Arklow Pupils in Junk Kouture 2020 Grand Final

The Grand Final of Junk Kouture 2020 airs this week on RTE 2, and St. Mary’s College students Lucy Bracken and Faye O’Sullivan will be flying the flag for Co. Wicklow.

The girls will strut their stuff in their amazing creation ‘Bibity Bobity Boom” at 7pm Thursday evening (Thurs 4th).



Junk Kouture is a national competition where students create high fashion couture made from recycled materials. Almost a year after their Regional Final joy at reaching the finals, the girls will finally get to showcase their work. The only team representing Wicklow, Lucy and Faye have spent hours and hours carefully creating their ballgown dress.

A cascade of blue and white roses creates a stunning silhouette and question the use of paper and paper products in the world today.



Charlotte Murray, who co-ordinates the Junk Kouture module in St. Mary’s College worked with the girls in the Art room and is delighted that their hard work paid off.

Everybody in St. Mary’s College is very proud of the girl’s achievement and will be cheering and voting for the girls on Thursday night.

To vote, register with the app, app.junkkouture.com to help the girls win the RTE Audience Choice Award.