Aughrim wastewater issues must be addressed – Kennedy

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Pat Kennedy, has said that the upgrade of the Aughrim Wastewater Sewage Treatment Plant needs to addressed as a matter of urgency.

Cllr. Kennedy has said that he has raised the issue with Irish Water consistently over the last number of years and stated that Irish Water has a responsibility to County Wicklow, whether that be to deliver water or wastewater, and that there are far too many rural villages waiting for the investment in this infrastructure.

‘There are nearly 50 families that need homes in Aughrim and no houses have been built in the village in the last 10-12 years. The issue is so serious that Wicklow County Council can’t even build homes in Aughrim due to capacity issues in the wastewater treatment plant.’

Cllr. Kennedy went on to say that he had raised the issue with An Taoiseach Michael Martin last February and highlighted the lack of investment in rural villages. ‘Given the time that has passed, I will be contacting his office this week looking for a follow up’ he said.