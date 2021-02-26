Breaking down Barriers: A Conversation with Wicklow’s Women Councillors

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a woman in local politics, or maybe you’ve thought about running yourself?

Join them at ‘Breaking down Barriers’ on Thursday, March 11th, for a discussion between Wicklow County Council’s female elected representatives and national experts on women in politics, to mark International Women’s Day.

Claire McGing, author of ‘Women Beyond the Dáil’, and Caitriona Gleeson, CEO of Women for Election, will be talking to Wicklow County Council’s women Councillors about local government, life in politics and how to support more women to enter politics.

Whether you are curious about campaigning, or just want to understand a bit more about how local government works, join us for an interactive discussion on Thursday, March 11th, from 7pm to 8.30pm by registering on Eventbrite. Once you are registered, a zoom link will be sent to you in advance of the event.