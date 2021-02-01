Call for Funding Submissions under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Wicklow County Council, in conjunction with Wicklow Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is inviting submissions under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund (round 2). This is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, in recognition of the important role played by community and voluntary organisations across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim of the fund is to assist groups:

• To adapt their services and operations to fit the new COVID-19 reality. Examples of measures supported could be adapting premises to allow for social distancing; offering on-line activities; providing social supports and friendly calls by phone etc. • To become more involved in the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign. The grants are aimed at assisting participation in the campaign, in particular with the three themes: staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood. For more information on the Keep Well Campaign please go to www.wicklow.ie

Who can apply:

· Government Departments and State Agencies (in cases of leveraging funding),

· Locally based community and voluntary groups in disadvantaged urban and rural areas, and,

· Not-for-profit organisations.

Commercial organisations, individuals and for-profit organisations are not eligible for funding under this programme.

A total fund of €51,290 is available overall. This will offer grants up to a maximum of €3,000 per project with a percentage of grants ring fenced for amounts of €1,000 or less.

Priority will be given to projects that address disadvantage and those that demonstrate the most significant impact.

The Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy states ‘’This fund is in recognition of the strong and active community spirit here in Wicklow. Communities all over the county have stepped up to the mark and it is clear that here in Wicklow we look after each other. This has been a difficult time, and for some more than others. We want to make sure the most vulnerable are looked after and not lost in the whole pandemic crisis. This will help community groups to do just that.”

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council Frank Curran went on to say, “This is a very necessary and timely fund. Wicklow County Council is hoping that as many community groups as possible get involved in the Keep Well Campaign and promote it among their communities, especially those that are not online. It has lots of resources on a variety of activities that can help us to get through the pandemic restrictions. These can be found on www.wicklow.ie/wellbeing . This fund will support groups to do that.”

How to Apply: Applications forms are available on www.wicklow.ie or by emailing ccsdadmin@wicklowcoco.ie . Queries can be made by phoning 0404 20208.

Completed Applications should be returned to:

Community Culture & Social DevelopmentWicklow County Council,

County Buildings,

Station Rd,

Wicklow,

A67 FW96 Applications can also be emailed to ccsdadmin@wicklowcoco.ie

Deadline for receipt of completed applications is Friday 26th February.