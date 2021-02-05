Casey welcomes new €55 million business continuity scheme for the vital tourism sector

Wicklow Hotelier and Senator has welcomed the new €55million Tourism Business Continuity Scheme.

“I have asked for these supports for quite some time and the allocation in Budget 2021 and Fáilte Ireland is responsible for developing and administering the scheme.

The scheme will support those tourism businesses that were not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment or previous Fáilte Ireland continuity grant schemes.”

“Nationally this has been the most disastrous year tourism has ever faced. The sector’s revenue has declined by a massive €6billion and tens of thousands of jobs have been lost. We are launching the first phase of the €55million Tourism Business Continuity Scheme on February 11th. This will provide those tourism businesses who have not received support through the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) or previous Fáilte Ireland business continuity schemes, with direct financial assistance.”

Domestic tourism will be the first to return and Fáilte Ireland plan to invest significantly in domestic marketing once domestic tourism can restart. Our research tells us that the ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign we launched prior to the COVID-19 pandemic resonates even more strongly with people now and we will be rolling the campaign out at both a national and county level to drive domestic tourism when the country re-opens.

“Wicklow is one of that hardest counties in Ireland as it is a vital tourism based economy and hundreds of businesses have been closed and thousands of people in the Garden county have been made unemployed. I am working closely with Minister Michael McGrath to ensure that further supports can be provided to allow this crucial industry to survive.”

Tourism Business Continuity Scheme

The first phase of the €55million Tourism Business Continuity Scheme opens for applications on the 11 February 2021 to businesses who meet the eligibility criteria including:

Outdoor activity providers (e.g. Bike tours, Surf Schools, Kayaking tours, Angling, walking tours, instructor led/guided tourism equestrian experiences)

Golf courses with a tourism offering

Tourist boat tour operators

Hop on Hop off Bus tours with onboard tourism experiences

Visitor attractions not eligible for CRSS (e.g. attractions with charity/not for profit status or that are primarily outdoor attractions)

Caravan and camping providers registered with Fáilte Ireland

Cruise Hire companies

To be eligible for the scheme:

a business’ monthly turnover from October 2020 to January 2021 must be less than 25% of its average monthly turnover in 2019

the business must have a minimum annual turnover of €50,000 and minimum fixed costs of 10% of turnover

the business must not be eligible to apply for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) or have received funding through the Fáilte Ireland Coach Tourism Business Continuity Scheme or Ireland Based Inbound Agents Business Continuity Scheme.

The minimum grant is €3,750 and the maximum grant is €200,000.

