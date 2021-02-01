Councillor praises efforts to avert flooding in Kilcoole

Councillor Tom Fortune has praised the efforts of the emergency services who averted flooding in Kilcoole on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon Councillor Fortune received a number of calls from residents close to the seafront who were concerned at the level of the river, which was rapidly rising.

Speaking to Wicklownews today he said:

” There were twelve to fifteen houses under threat, residents based on experience believed they were going to be flooded in about an hour and a half so time was vital.”

“We contacted the emergency service number and spoke with the County Council, while waiting for response we contacted the fire service. The fire service were there in twenty minutes and were fantastic.”

“Fire Chief Ciaran Hayden contacted Irish Rail who organised a digger which was transported from Gorey, to help release water and stop the river rising, again we were assisted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service who allowed us to divert the water onto their land.”

“The fire service were joined by the Civil Defence who worked tirelessly until after 7pm.”

“I wish to thank all the agencies on behalf of the residents, but this is an ongoing threat and has to be sorted, it is unfair to residents, for example when you look at where the river comes into the coastal area, looking at it with the sea at your back, the river turns right when it should turn left. This effect is man made and requires urgent attention.”

“I am not an engineer but it does appear this issue can easily be solved.”

“I will be calling for immediate action and will make contact with the relevant Government next week.”

(Pic.Wicklow County fire Service)