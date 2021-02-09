Do Not Consume Notice issued for all customers supplied by Barndarrig Public Water Supply

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water has issued a Do Not Consume Notice to protect 213 customers supplied by Barndarrig Public Water Supply due to elevated levels of nitrite in the water supply.

The water is not safe for consumption or the preparation of foods, but is safe for hygiene and use in washing machines and dishwashers. Irish Water would like to remind the public to continue to follow public health advice on handwashing and hygiene. It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.

Please note this is not a Boil Water Notice. Boiling the water will not reduce Nitrite levels and is therefore not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume. This notice does not apply to other areas and water schemes in Co. Wicklow. Please view the attached map of the areas impacted.

An alternative water supply is in place to support impacted customers. Bottled Water is available in Barndarrig at the car park opposite the church and is being provided in accordance with current Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions. Customers are reminded to continue to follow the HSE guidance on social distancing, face coverings and hand hygiene when collecting water.

Impacted customers are being directly notified and bottled water has been arranged for vulnerable customers who are registered on this supply, in adherence with current HSE advice. We would ask vulnerable customers or those who have concerns about leaving their homes during the current pandemic to contact our customer care team, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278. Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible.

Peter Thornton, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, said “Irish Water acknowledges the impact of this notice on the local community in Barndarrig. We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1850 278 278. The water is safe to use for handwashing and personal hygiene and all customers on this water supply scheme should continue to follow public health advice on handwashing at this time.”

Public Health Advice:

This water should NOT be used for:

· Drinking

· Drinks made with water

· Food preparation, washing or cooking of food

· Brushing teeth

· Making ice

In particular, children under 12 months old should not drink this water.

This water should not be used for making up infant formula for bottled fed infants. An alternative source of water should be used. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated.

If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way.

Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Caution should be taken when bathing infants to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.

What can you use mains water for:

The water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils.

Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

