€12.5 million announced for maintenance and renewal of road network in Wicklow

€12.5 million has been allocated for the maintenance and renewal of the road network in Wicklow.

Wicklow Road improvement schemes to receive funding include:

R-755 Cunninghams Corner, Roundwood €48,500

R-747 On the R-747 between Woodenbridge and Augrhrim €48,000

R756 R756 from top of Wicklow Gap to Hollywood (Blessington Area) €73,000

R-752 On the R-752 at Avoca €14,000

R-747 On the R-747 between Arklow and Woodenbridge €6,500

R-752 On the R-747 between Rathdrum and Laragh €6,500

R-755 Annamoe Village Centre €8,500

R-750 Magheramore €16,000

L-1048 Woodstock Road €21,000

L3221 Carnew to Clonegal Road at Glennashouk (Tinahely Area) €10,000

R725/L7227 Coolattin Road, Carnew (Tinahely Area) €25,000

L-2196-68 Bearnacle National School, Johnstown, Arklow €8,500

L-2197-0 Ballycoog National School, Johnstown, Arklow €5,000

L-1020 Road approach to each side of a school crossing at Powerscort National School on the Cookstown Road, Enniskerry €7,000

R-761 Knockroe, Kilcoole Road €30,000

Bridge rehabilitation projects to receive funding include: