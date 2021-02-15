fbpx

€12.5 million announced for maintenance and renewal of road network in Wicklow

Cloughlea Bridge, Manor Kilbride

€12.5 million has been allocated for the maintenance and renewal of the road network in Wicklow.

Wicklow Road improvement schemes to receive funding include:

  • R-755   Cunninghams Corner, Roundwood          €48,500
  • R-747   On the R-747 between Woodenbridge and Augrhrim        €48,000
  • R756    R756 from top of Wicklow Gap to Hollywood (Blessington Area)    €73,000
  • R-752   On the R-752 at Avoca   €14,000
  • R-747   On the R-747 between Arklow and Woodenbridge            €6,500
  • R-752   On the R-747 between Rathdrum and Laragh      €6,500
  • R-755   Annamoe Village Centre €8,500
  • R-750   Magheramore    €16,000
  • L-1048  Woodstock Road           €21,000
  • L3221   Carnew to Clonegal Road at Glennashouk (Tinahely Area)            €10,000
  • R725/L7227      Coolattin Road, Carnew (Tinahely Area)  €25,000
  • L-2196-68         Bearnacle National School, Johnstown, Arklow    €8,500
  • L-2197-0           Ballycoog National School, Johnstown, Arklow     €5,000
  • L-1020  Road approach to each side of a school crossing at Powerscort National School on the Cookstown Road, Enniskerry        €7,000
  • R-761   Knockroe, Kilcoole Road €30,000

Bridge rehabilitation projects to receive funding include: 

  • BALLYSHEEMAN BRIDGE        €15,000
  • BALLYKEANE BRIDGE, REDCROSS      €15,000
  • BALLYROGAN BRIDGE €15,000
  • TEMPLERAINEY BRIDGE         €15,000
  • THE GULLET BRIDGE  €17,500
  • SHEANNA MOR BRIDGE          €15,000
  • BALLYMORRIS BRIDGE           €25,000
  • RODDENAGH BRIDGE, AUGHRIM        €17,500
  • POTTERS RIVER BRIDGE        €25,000
  • BALLINACLASH BRIDGE          €15,000
  • BOLEY BRIDGE, SHILELAGH ROAD      €15,000
  • KILABEG BRIDGE, COOLKENNO           €20,000
  • GLEN ROAD BRIDGE, HOLLYWOOD     €20,000
  • CLOUGHLEA BRIDGE  €45,000
  • SALLYS BRIDGE          €64,000

