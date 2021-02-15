€12.5 million announced for maintenance and renewal of road network in Wicklow

€12.5 million has been allocated for the maintenance and renewal of the road network in Wicklow.
Wicklow Road improvement schemes to receive funding include:
- R-755 Cunninghams Corner, Roundwood €48,500
- R-747 On the R-747 between Woodenbridge and Augrhrim €48,000
- R756 R756 from top of Wicklow Gap to Hollywood (Blessington Area) €73,000
- R-752 On the R-752 at Avoca €14,000
- R-747 On the R-747 between Arklow and Woodenbridge €6,500
- R-752 On the R-747 between Rathdrum and Laragh €6,500
- R-755 Annamoe Village Centre €8,500
- R-750 Magheramore €16,000
- L-1048 Woodstock Road €21,000
- L3221 Carnew to Clonegal Road at Glennashouk (Tinahely Area) €10,000
- R725/L7227 Coolattin Road, Carnew (Tinahely Area) €25,000
- L-2196-68 Bearnacle National School, Johnstown, Arklow €8,500
- L-2197-0 Ballycoog National School, Johnstown, Arklow €5,000
- L-1020 Road approach to each side of a school crossing at Powerscort National School on the Cookstown Road, Enniskerry €7,000
- R-761 Knockroe, Kilcoole Road €30,000
Bridge rehabilitation projects to receive funding include:
- BALLYSHEEMAN BRIDGE €15,000
- BALLYKEANE BRIDGE, REDCROSS €15,000
- BALLYROGAN BRIDGE €15,000
- TEMPLERAINEY BRIDGE €15,000
- THE GULLET BRIDGE €17,500
- SHEANNA MOR BRIDGE €15,000
- BALLYMORRIS BRIDGE €25,000
- RODDENAGH BRIDGE, AUGHRIM €17,500
- POTTERS RIVER BRIDGE €25,000
- BALLINACLASH BRIDGE €15,000
- BOLEY BRIDGE, SHILELAGH ROAD €15,000
- KILABEG BRIDGE, COOLKENNO €20,000
- GLEN ROAD BRIDGE, HOLLYWOOD €20,000
- CLOUGHLEA BRIDGE €45,000
- SALLYS BRIDGE €64,000