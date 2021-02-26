Free online training and workshops

Bray Area Partnership has a number of free upcoming online courses and workshops under its Social Inclusion and Community Activation (SICAP) programme.

Barista Essentials on 11th March will show you how to perfect your espresso and milk texturing techniques, with follow-up access to an online course certified by the World Barista Institute – a great qualification to have as hospitality starts to re-open.

Introduction to Cooking starts on 9th March and is a fun four-week course where you will learn how to cook from scratch on a budget and master the basics.

The ongoing Creative Writing course welcomes new members, and the Partnership’s Fáilte Isteach project offers conversational English classes for people from new communities.

Starting after Easter there will be a Yoga course with a focus on relaxation and meditation and a six-week Parenting Adolescents programme.

You need to have access to a smart phone, tablet or laptop/computer and internet access to take part but if you do not, contact the Partnership as they may be able to help you with this.

To qualify to attend these free courses, you must be living in Bray, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Kilmacanogue, Newcastle Lower or Newtownmountkennedy, and certain other qualifying criteria may apply – find out more at www.brayareapartnership.ie or call the Partnership on 01 286 8266.

