Good Samaritans reported to Gardai

There is a old saying “No good deed goes unpunished” and that is how it has turned out for a couple who rescued a dog that had been missing on Lugnaquilla for two weeks.

The couple who made the news all over the world when they discovered Golden Retriever “Neesha” have been reported to the Gardai for breach of the 5km restriction on non-essential travel.

It is understood the couple were staying at Elbowroom Escape Lodge in the Glen of Imaal which was outside their 5km.

Speaking on East Coast FM’s morning show Lisa Wilkinson of the Elbowroom said “She did receive a visit from the Gardai in relation to the matter and had since closed the Lodge.”