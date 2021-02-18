Harris & Corrigan seek funding for Scalp Road safety measures

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD and Cllr Melanie Corrigan have raised the need for Pedestrian and Road Safety Measures along the Scalp Road (R117) with Wicklow County Council and the National Transport Authority.

Minister Harris said:

“Scalp residents raised with me the need for the upgrade of footpaths and a number of other safety measures along Scalp Road. In recent months the number of walkers and cyclists using the road has increased dramatically. This coupled with the heavy use of the road as a rat run to avoid congestion on the M11 has resulted in an ever-growing road safety issue”.

Minister Harris colleague local councillor Melanie Corrigan recently raised this issue at the Bray Municipal District Council. Cllr Corrigan has called for the delivery of a new footpath to link with the path on the Dublin section of the R117 in conjunction with ongoing drainage works.

Cllr Corrigan said:

“Having met with the Residents from the Scalp area and spoken to them of their concerns for the safety of children on this stretch of road I anxious that this safety measure be delivered as quickly as possible. It would be great to have a safe pathway for them to walk outside their own homes. It would also be a huge asset to the Enniskerry area, opening it up for walkers to safely walk from Co Dublin into Co Wicklow, leaving their cars at home and supporting Tourism and local Business”.

Minister Harris has also raised the matter with the National Transport Authority and the Council has advised him that it is to seek funding for the improvements under the Specific Improvement Grant scheme.

Minister Harris added

“I am hopeful with the massive expansion of funding for walking and cycling in Budget 2021 that the council will be able to make a successful application for funding and this will not only improve safety for local residents but be a great amenity for the wider community”.