Help find missing horse Georgia

My Lovely Horse Rescue in Kildare has appealed for help in finding missing horse Georgia.

She is a six year old skewbald mare.

Georgia was adopted in February 2020 by a man in Tipperary – her adopter broke their contract and sold her within a few weeks of her arrival.

Her adopter advertised her for sale on Donedeal at the end of February/ March 2020. She was sold to a man in Roscommon during that time, which from there her location is unknown.

Georgia is microchipped and has an MLHR passport. Whoever has Georgia won’t know what has happened and are not in trouble.

A representative from My Lovely Horse Rescue said that they just wish to know that Georgia is safe and cared for, and also need to let whoever has her know that she is an MLHR pony.

If you have any information please contact https://www.mylovelyhorserescue.com/