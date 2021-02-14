fbpx

High winds batter Wicklow

Members of the public are being urged to keep away from coastal areas and waterways as Wicklow takes a battering from the wind and rain.

A Wind Warning remains in place until 5pm this evening (Sunday 14th) southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide.

The AA are advising to use caution if you’re on the roads; expect wind-blown debris on all routes and give extra room to other road users, especially pedestrians, cyclist and motorcyclists.

There is a risk of coastal flooding too, so take particular care on coastal routes and never drive through standing water unless you’re certain it’s not too deep for your vehicle.

