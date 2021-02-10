Ice/Snow Warnings for Wicklow

County Wicklow has been included in a number Ice/Snow Warnings which was issued this morning by MET Eireann.

The Warnings will continue into the weekend.

The Warning issued for today (Wednesday) is valid until 9pm this evening.

A 24 hour Warning for Thursday and Friday is valid from 8am Thursday until 8am on Friday.

Gardai are advising motorists to avoid routes via the Sally Gap.

Motorists are also being advised to use caution on secondary roads in the Wicklow Uplands.

A overturned van on the N81 at Whitestown on Tuesday morning (Pic Wicklow Fire Service)

Forecast

TODAY – WEDNESDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Today will be very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers of sleet or snow. Highest temperatures this afternoon of just 1 to 3 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp frost and icy stretches. It will be mostly dry with clear spells, though there will be showers of sleet or snow at times. It will become breezy as fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds develop. Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.

TOMORROW – THURSDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

Tomorrow will be mostly dry at first, with some showers of sleet or snow at times. Rain, sleet and snow will move in from the southwest later in the afternoon and in the evening, with snow accumulations leading to hazardous conditions. It will be windy and very cold with highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees, with an added wind chill factor due to fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.