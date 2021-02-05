Interested in animal welfare and responsible pet care?

DSPCA unveils extended range of virtual initiatives aimed at educating children and adults about animal welfare and responsible pet care

FREE online talks and workshops with the DSPCA Education Outreach Team now available to teachers and community groups across the country for students of all ages and abilities

FREE online “Careers with Animals” talks helping students in 3rd to 6th year secondary schools explore their career choices

Pre-recorded guided shelter tours

New for February 2021 – Online short Kids Courses during Midterm Break for kids aged 6 to 16 on a range of subjects including basic pet care, working with animals and “how you can help animals around you”

An extended series of virtual initiatives aimed at educating children and adults about the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet care have been unveiled by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), Ireland’s oldest and largest animal welfare organisation.

Normally the DSPCA hosts these educational sessions and talks in-person, but the organisation moved the initiatives online as a result of Covid-19. By hosting all activity online, the organisation is delighted that it can continue to spread the message about the importance of animal welfare

The range of online initiatives now hosted by the DSPCA include:

Live virtual talks given on Zoom by one of the DSPCA’s dedicated Education Outreach Team on the importance of responsible pet care and preventing animal cruelty

Teachers can also access a range of additional material on DSPCA.ie to help the class learn more about animal care and the work of the DSPCA. This content includes worksheets, word searches, crosswords and art projects. Classes are also encouraged to design posters, leaflets, run an animal welfare campaign in their own school or even run a small fundraiser for the DSPCA

Teacher workshops and career guidance talks on animal related careers are also available

Workshops and talks for after school, youth and adult interest groups

Pre-recorded guided shelter tours

All of the virtual initiatives are FREE to everyone – including pre-school, primary school, secondary schools and local community groups – and these attendees are welcome to make donations to the DSPCA to help the organisation continue their important work.

Gillian Bird, Head of Education and Media at the DSPCA, said: “Animals and their welfare are at the very heart of everything we do at the DSPCA. Our vision is that every pet will one day enjoy a healthy life in a happy home and one of the ways we hope to achieve this is by educating the pet owners of the future. Our virtual educational talks are aimed at children and students of all ages – from pre-school right up to college and including adult interest groups – and we are happy to create an age appropriate session tailored to anyone’s specific needs. At the DSPCA, we work hard to spread the word that cruelty towards any animal is not acceptable and animals should be treated with kindness and we’re delighted that we can continue spreading this message via virtual means during Covid.”

The DSPCA, a registered charity, is dedicated to the promotion of animal welfare and the protection and rehabilitation of sick, abused or neglected animals. Located on a 32-acre site in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, the DSPCA campus offers shelter and care to a wide variety of animals. In fact, the organisation rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes over 2,500 animals each year – domestic and wildlife.

The DSPCA has a dedicated and trained force of Animal Welfare Inspectors to investigate complaints of cruelty and neglect, to provide guidance and education to animal owners, initiate prosecutions for offences and attend to sick and injured stray animals or those which have been abandoned.

The DSPCA Vet Team works seven days a week providing critical care, carrying out lifesaving surgeries and performing over 3,000 neuter/spay operations annually. They also provide ongoing care and veterinary support to over 300 animals in the DSPCA Foster Programme.

The DSPCA also works closely with the Irish Government to keep legislation updated and implemented to further improve the lives of all animals. Founded in 1840, the DSPCA is Ireland’s oldest and largest animal welfare organisation.

To book a virtual talk with the DSPCA or to book one of the limited places at our Virtual mid Term Workshops, simply check out www.dspca.ie

Follow the DSPCA on:

Twitter: @DublinSPCA

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dspca

Instagram: @dspcaadoptions