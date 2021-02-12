Irish Mentalist Keith Barry Announces Virtual Valentine’s Night Brainhacking Show

Looking for something different this lockdown valentine’s day? Irish mentalist and brainhacker, Keith Barry has announced a live virtual Valentine’s show on Sunday, February 14th. Tickets for this virtual interactive and immersive mentalism experience are on sale now from www.keithbarry.com.

This virtual Valentine’s brainhacking show is a 70-minute (starts at 9:00pm) immersive and interactive experience where ticket holders become the stars of the show! Unforgettable, fun-filled and laugh-out loud funny, leave with a feeling of wonder and knowing you have witnessed something truly unique – something you have never seen before.

Each ticket is per device, the show can be enjoyed if you’re sitting at home on your own or with as many household/family members as you like. Keith’s virtual valentine’s brainhacking show will be hosted via zoom and those who purchase tickets will be sent a link to the event 24 hours in advance of showtime.

With the pandemic putting an end to live entertainment, Keith deep dived into the virtual world. Hosting virtual events as a mentalist but also as a keynote speaker for top multinational companies including Google, TikTok, Amazon, Facebook and Dell to help create serious, engaging but entertaining content to help motivate employees working remotely.

Keith has developed a purpose built virtual studio at his home, where he has performed more than 100 virtual events in the past nine months totalling a virtual audience of over 85,000 people, including a virtual appearance on The Ellen De Generes Show last October.

Speaking on the announcement Keith said, “If there was ever a time to do something a little different this covid Valentine’s Day, this is it! There will be no fancy romantic restaurant dates this year, so why not immersive yourself with your loved one or the family in a mentalism experience that you’ve never seen before. Live entertainment has taken a huge hit due to Covid but I’ve really enjoyed taking on the virtual world of events and expanding my offering to global companies to help them engage and motivate employees working remotely. ”

Details:

Tickets for Keith’s Virtual Valentine’s Brainhacking Show are on sale now from www.keithbarry.com

The show will be hosted on Zoom and ticket holders will be sent a link to the event 24 hours in advance of showtime. The Zoom room will open from 20:00 GMT for login and prepare for the experience which stars at 21:00 GMT