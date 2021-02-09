Leading Wicklow law firm expands their team

Augustus Cullen Law LLP has today announced the appointment of a new partner, Deirdre Courtney, in the Commercial Litigation department.

The leading Irish law firm currently employs a team of almost 50 people between their Wicklow and Dublin offices. Augustus Cullen Law LLP has a diverse range of practice areas, including medical negligence, general and commercial litigation, corporate advice, construction, property, probate, planning and environmental law and family law.

With over 25 years of experience in the areas of commercial litigation and dispute resolution, Deirdre has acted for national and international clients across all levels of the Irish Courts, in adjudications, arbitrations and mediations, and before Tribunals and Inquiries. Her particular areas of expertise include commercial litigation, planning and environmental law, property disputes, compulsory purchase, banking litigation, media law and construction disputes.

Augustus Cullen Law LLP Managing Partner, Joice Carthy said: “We are delighted to welcome Deirdre to our team as a partner. Joining the firm with a wealth of knowledge and experience, her appointment will play a vital role in the continuing expansion of our practice.”

“With growing activity in commercial litigation, construction, and planning and environmental law Deirdre will be an invaluable asset to the firm. We look forward to working with Deirdre in continuing to deliver legal advice at the highest standard for our clients.”

A graduate of National University of Ireland Galway, Deirdre qualified as a solicitor in 1991 and is a member of Lawyers against Homelessness, the Dublin Bar Association and the Commercial Law Association as well as being a board member of the NUI Galway Foundation.

Speaking on her appointment, Deirdre said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Augustus Cullen Law LLP. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing outstanding work of the firm, particularly within the Commercial Litigation department.”

“I have built up considerable specialist expertise in commercial litigation and commercial dispute resolution over the course of my career, and I am excited to collaborate with the team to add value for clients in these areas.”

For further information, visit www.aclsolicitors.ie