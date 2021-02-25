fbpx

Little Acorn chef on Today Show this afternoon

The Little Acorn chef Margaret Roche will feature on RTÉ’s the Today Show this afternoon.

This week she will be making a Taco as she calls it herself a Thursday Taco.

The Little Acorn in Baltinglass remains closed under the Covid-19 restrictions but Margaret told Wicklownews “Despite being closed down, we are keeping the head up and have recently advertised for a Full time Barista and a person to do front of house for when we reopen.

We could have done takeaway during the present lockdown, but I didn’t feel it was the right thing to do, lockdown has given us a chance to reflect, rethink and create exciting new dishes and concepts to little Acorn and we are all very much looking forward to re-opening to share them.

So don’t forget to tune in at 3.30PM on RTÉ One.

