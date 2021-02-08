Neesha found after 2 weeks on Lugnaquilla

A Golden Retriever who had been missing on Lugnaquilla for two weeks has been found.

The 8 year old dog became separated from her owners while out for a walk on Saturday the 23rd of January exactly two weeks to the day when she was found.

On Saturday hikers Ciara Nolan and Jean Francois Willem discovered Neesha as they made their way form the Donard side of the mountain.

Speaking on East Coast FM’s Morning Show, Jean Francois said:

She was in a very sorry state, she could not walk, move, bark or anything, we offered her food put a coat on her and decided to carry her back to safety.

The couple carried the dog 10km back to safety and contacted local Animal Sanctuary ASH in Rathdangan.

ASH in turn were able to locate the owners who live close to Lugnaquilla in Aughavannagh and give them the good news.

Owner Erina Goetelen said; “We never gave up looking and are so thankful to Ciara and Jean Francois.”

After 10am, @radiodeclan speaks to Jean Francois Willem about finding Neesha on the Wicklow Mountains after she went missing two weeks ago 🐾🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/jBwR3Zw3Ur — The Morning Show says #StayLocal and #ShopLocal (@morningecfm) February 8, 2021

(Pics.Ciara Nolan)