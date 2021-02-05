Network Ireland Wicklow announce Purple House as 2021 charity partner

Network Ireland Wicklow has today announced their official charity partner for the 2021 term.

Commenting on the announcement, 2021 President, Jean Evans said: “We all have family members and friends who have been affected by Cancer either directly or indirectly. With COVID-19 the importance of supporting not only the patients but also their family members is even more essential to help them cope with the worry and anxiety associated with the diagnosis.”

Commenting about their recent challenges, Manager Conor O’Leary said: “A big priority for us is helping Cancer patients deal with the after-effects of Covid19. People living with Cancer have been hit especially hard by Covid19. Already living with a huge level of worry and anxiety, they now have to cope with the extra worry of Covid, the risk to their health, loss of income and the health of their loved ones.

“For children and teenagers, they need to access safe & caring support service to learn the skills to cope with their emotions at the age when issues present and not having to grow into adults without getting the support when they need it,” he continued.

“Evidence shows that Cancer Support services in the community directly impact the person’s overall physical and mental health, and their quality of life improves. People contact our community-based cancer support centre first and foremost because they or a family member has or had Cancer. The services we provide have a direct impact on their overall mental and physical health and help them cope more effectively with their situation.

“When the Covid pandemic began we quickly reorganised our services and went into crisis mode to ensure that cancer patients and our most vulnerable younger members of society were taken care of with psych-social support, psychological services, hospital transport and other essential social care services. Our services came under increased pressure due to the demand for our services from cancer patients. Alongside this, all our fundraising events were cancelled, and we rely heavily on these to provide our services free of charge.”

Nothing is impossible, and we have all demonstrated resilience in some form or other over 2020 which is why the theme for Network Ireland Wicklow this year is Dream Big.

“I hope that, together, we will face 2021 with hope, clarity, ambition and aspiration. I hope that we will close this year out with gratitude for what we have achieved, be it pivoting a business or keeping our businesses going, despite the extremely challenging times,” Wicklow Branch President Jean Evans added.

“Our resilience has been tested repeatedly this year when childcare was no longer an option when we had to move our offices to our kitchen tables or makeshift home offices. When we couldn’t connect with our friends and family due to lockdowns and travel restrictions – but we got through it with the help of our tribe and the immense support and goodwill out there to help lift each other day.

“I am so thankful to be a part of this amazing group. I would urge any female business owner, ambitious professional, a woman running a side hustle alongside a day job, or the woman who has been made redundant and doesn’t know what the future holds. I say to you, connect with us. Come join us and let us rally round to support you and help you #DreamBig. We are better together.”