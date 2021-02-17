New measures to deal with misuse of quads and scramblers

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD and Minister for State Hildegarde Naughton TD have announced new legislative measures to give An Garda Síochána additional powers to help tackle the anti-social use of scrambler bikes, quad bikes, and similar off-road machines in spaces such as public parks.
The use of Mechanically Propelled Vehicles (MPVs) in public places is already regulated, and the Gardaí have extensive powers to address their misuse in those places.
The legislation will introduce three specific measures:
- Use of a MVP will be prohibited on public or private land, except in cases where there is permission from the landowner. This proposed new offence will cover places such as parks, green areas, waste ground, beaches and others, while the use of vehicles on private lands (such as farms) will not be affected.
- An Garda Síochána will be given powers to detain a vehicle used in a location where permission from the landowner has not been received.
- An Garda Síochána will also be enabled, on foot of a warrant, to enter a private premises and remove a vehicle suspected of having been used contrary to the new offence.