Night time essential maintenance on the N11

Essential maintenance will be carried out on the N11, week commencing 1st February 2021.

Traffic management will be in place, off peak (22:00-06:00), for the duration of the works.

Monday: N11 Junction 13 Southbound Merge – Closed – Diversion via Junction 12

Tuesday: N11 Northbound Junction 13 to Junction 14 Mainline – Full Closure – Diversion via Newtownmountkennedy

Wednesday: N11 Northbound Junction 7 Mainline – Full Closure – Diversion via Junction 7

Thursday: N11 Southbound Herbert Rd – Closed – Diversion via Junction 7