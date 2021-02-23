Parts of county without power due to weather

Premises and homes in Blessington and Shillelagh have been without power today due to the current weather conditions.

Wind and rain warnings remain in place.

The rainfall warning is valid until 9pm tonight while the wind warning is valid until pm his evening.

The AA are reminding road users to watch out for flooding and wind-blown debris on your routes. Slow down, give plenty of space to all road users and never drive through standing water unless you are certain it’s not too deep for your vehicle.

Members of the public are being urged to keep away from coastal areas and waterways.

Forecast

TODAY – TUESDAY 23RD FEBRUARY

Wet and windy today with outbreaks of rain throughout the day. Strong and gusty southerly winds, with gales along coasts. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

TONIGHT

Rain persisting early tonight, gradually becoming lighter and patchier overnight. Staying breezy with fresh southerly winds. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.