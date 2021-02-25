Rathdrum man wins the Hammond House Literary Prize

Rathdrum man Bobby Calloway has won the prestigious Hammond House Literary Prize for his short screenplay ‘Fallen’, about two soldiers in World War 1 and the belief in the supernatural.

Bobby is an actor and writer originally from Borehamwood in Hertfordshire but living in Ireland for twenty years now. Speaking to WicklowNews he said,

“The Hammond House Literary Prize was one of many screenwriting contests I enter, and I actually forgot about it when they told me I’d won; I entered in September and didn’t find out until two days before Christmas. It was for short screenplays, and the theme was ‘Survival’.”

“I’ve worked with them many times on my own projects and theirs – and my cinematographer is a Bray man called Bill Stapleton. My costume person is an Arklow based genius called Ronya Phoenix, and it’s being co-produced with my good friends Greg Young (of Leixlip) and Dana Lee Al Qattan (originally of Germany). I’m starring in it as well as directing, and the other roles are filled by my good friends Adam Douglas (of Finglas) and Michele McNally (of Cookstown). This will be my first time getting to both direct and star alongside both of them.

In addition to the contest, I’m working on a horror novel called Young Blood that I’m aiming to get published this year. I also have a feature film script that was written in the first lockdown; a coming of age drama Life on Pluto to be directed by Greg.

Myself, Greg, Adam, Dana and Michele will all be starring too. I also have a feature film due for release this year – a neo-noir thriller called Spears, directed by Gerard Lough (I didn’t write this one, I’m only involved as cast). Right now, I’m also part of an animated film called Silicon Docks by Graham Jones that I have a recording session for tomorrow in fact.”

Bobby has already started pre-production to get on the adaption of his screenplay, which is to be filmed in Wicklow – with the help of No WiFi (short for North Wicklow Films), a filmmaking community set up in Bray to give Wicklow-based artists the opportunity to collaborate.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Pat Kennedy on congratulation Bobby said,

“This a huge honour for Bobby and his family. To win such a prestigious international prize in Literature is truly a fantastic achievement. Bobby is a hugely talented young man with the world at his feet. As a former student of Avondale Community College and resident of Rathdrum, it is great honour for the town”

The link to the Hammond House event page for the awards: Online Awards 2021

The Hammond House website: www.hammondhousepublishing.com/