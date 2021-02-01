Rathdrum St.Patrick’s day parade cancelled

The St.Patrick’s day parade in Rathdrum has been cancelled.

Chairman of the parade Jimmy O’Shaughnessy said this evening ” The St. Patrick’s day parade has been cancelled for the second year in Rathdrum.

The decision was made easier this year, because it is obvious that large gatherings are not feasible, as a result of the difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

I understand that many people will be disappointed but in the interest of all our people. I believe this is the right decision. Thank you for your support in the past. Hopefully we will be back again next year.”