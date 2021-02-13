Snow finally arrives in Wicklow

After days of alerts and warnings, snow has finally arrived in Wicklow.

But you better make the most of it as forecasters say it won’t be here for too long as rain and wind are forecast for the coming days.

A wind warning has been issued for Sunday which says very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide.

Members of the public are being reminded to keep away from Coastal areas and waterways.

Gardai and the AA are reminding motorists to avoid the Sally Gap.